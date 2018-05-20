Adam Gilchrist selects Mitchell Marsh for Test vice-captain role

While Finch has also been confirmed as Paine's deputy for the five-match ODI series in the United Kingdom, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has been promoted as the vice-captain for a one-off T20I in England and a T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe



Former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has picked all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as an appropriate candidate for the role of vice-captain of the Australian cricket team. In the aftermath of the massive ball-tampering scandal that sent shock waves through the cricket world, Tim Paine was named Test captain before he and Aaron Finch were named as Australia's new ODI and T20I captain, respectively for the upcoming tours to England and Zimbabwe in the absence of banned former skipper Steve Smith.

While Finch has also been confirmed as Paine's deputy for the five-match ODI series in the United Kingdom, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has been promoted as the vice-captain for a one-off T20I in England and a T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe. With only vice-captaincy role in the Test side left vacant, Gilchrist suggested that Mitchell Marsh could be really strong appointment as Paine's deputy.

"I think a guy like Mitch Marsh could be a really strong appointment as Paine¿s deputy. Again, provided he stays fit, I see him playing a big role in being a core or foundation player for that team to be built around," cricket.com.au quoted Gilchrist, as saying. Though Gilchrist admitted that spinner Nathan Lyon could also be an option for the role, he believes the combination of Paine and Marsh would work out better.

"He showed some really promising signs for WA (as captain) in the last Sheffield Shield season. He could mature into a very good leader. Nathan Lyon is the more experienced but if I had to appoint someone, I would have Tim and Mitch as the combination," he said.

Gilchrist's comments comes just few days after Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood had said that he and his fellow bowlers are open to take up the vice-captaincy role, with the country's cricket board mulling over the players for the vacant position in the Test team.

However, the Test side's new vice-captain is not expected to be named by Cricket Australia for few months, with their next Test assignment only coming in during their trip to the United States when they play against Pakistan ahead of the Australian summer.

