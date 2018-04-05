Adam Sandler comes aboard Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems

The plot details of Uncut Gems are unknown as of yet, while the script has been penned the Safdie Brothers along with Ronald Bronstein



Adam Sandler

Actor Adam Sandler will star in the film "Uncut Gems", to be directed by Safdie Brothers. The director duo, Josh and Benny, are best known for crime drama "Good Time", featuring Robert Pattinson, Barkhad Abdi and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The plot details of the new film are unknown as of yet, while the script has been penned the Safdie Brothers along with Ronald Bronstein, Deadline reported. The film will be executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson are the producers on the project. Sandler last featured in Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)" and will be next seen in the Netflix comedy "The Week Of", which also stars Chris Rock.

