Additional forces deployed after Ram Navami clashes in Raniganj

Police personnel patrol after clashes over Ram Navami rallies at Raniganj in Burdwan district on Monday. Pic/PTI

Heavy police force was deployed on Tuesday in the Raniganj area of Burdwan West district, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over a Ram Navami procession, killing one person and injuring two police officers, a district official said. Peace has been restored with additional police forces patrolling the area, District Magistrate Shashanka Shetty said.

"We have received reports that one person was killed in Monday's incident. Senior police officers, who are camping here in the aftermath of the violence, are monitoring the situation very closely," he added.

State Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak, who rushed to Raniganj on Monday evening, said Mahesh Mandal, a man in his mid-50s, was hacked to death during the clashes. Ghatak, however, assured the local people that the police had largely brought the situation under control.

