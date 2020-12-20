Adelaide Test: Prithvi Shaw put Indians on back foot

It might be cold comfort for shocked Indian fans, but I, too, am gob-smacked by what happened in the first session of the third day at Adelaide.'

With a handy lead and nine wickets in hand, it all seemed stacked in India's favour, till play began. There are days when you play and miss all day, and then there are days when every batsman manages to nick it, and that's exactly what happened for the Indians on Saturday.

It was fast bowling of the highest class and while some batsmen were done in by their indifferent shot selection, nothing should be taken away from the sustained pace and accuracy the Australia's pacers put on display.

The big talking point when this Test match comes up will be that it is the lowest total in Tests for India. The score of 36-9 is going to be etched in Indian memory for some time and it is important that the visitors find a way to get past this.

Looking back at the first innings, I would think that the seemingly slow batting from Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli was, in fact superb defensive batting. That was what India failed to replicate in the second innings.

In the first innings it had seemed that India were not looking for scoring opportunities, but Kohli's masterclass of concentration alongside Pujara and later Ajinkya Rahane is what ensured that India reached 244.

In both innings, Prithvi Shaw's early dismissal put the team on the back foot. Shaw was part of the team during the last India series here, and there has been plenty of hype and build-up around the youngster.

This has also meant that his technique has been scrutinised and there was a clear plan to exploit the gap between his bat and pad that is a matter of concern for the youngster.

Shaw has also been prone to expansive shots which might backfire in Australian conditions, because he will be liable to edging one to gully.

While he is a talented youngster, his performance will put the selectors in a dilemma as they plan for the Boxing Day Test.

India can take some heart from their bowling performance. At Adelaide they were exceedingly good, even though their excellence was eclipsed by the Australian pace trio.

It also needs to be noted that India's efforts on the field proved very costly in the final analysis. A particularly important moment was when Mayank Agarwal dropped Tim Paine. Had he hung on to that chance Australia would have been 111-8 and ended up with a lot less than the 191 they finally scored.

India go into this break with many challenges. Kohli, who was simply stellar in the first innings, goes back home for his paternity break.

It will be hard for him to see the team dejected and dispirited after the loss, but I hope Indian fans will realise that their captain has made his decision and will be back soon to serve his team. A personal milestone versus playing for one's team is always a tough call. Kohli has made his call and made it well ahead of the series, so it is important to respect that decision.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news