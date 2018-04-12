Adele persuaded Amy Schumer to get married

Amy Schumer revealed that her friend Jennifer Lawrence, introduced her to Adele and they immediately started planning an impromptu wedding



Adele

Comedienne and actress Amy Schumer says singer Adele played a key role in her decision to marry her beau Chris Fischer in February. The actress revealed that her friend Jennifer Lawrence, also an actress, introduced her to Adele and they immediately started planning an impromptu wedding, reports dailymail.co.uk. Schumer said: "I was staying in Los Angeles in a house near Jennifer, who lives right by Adele and they are really good friends and I'd never met her before, so we hung out a little bit that week.

"Then we were real drunk one night and talking about how we wanted to get married and Adele was like, 'Well, I can marry you', and we were like, 'Okay, cool'. We were making a whole plan, like Tuesday at noon, because she takes care of her kid." However, Adele, subsequently performed a U-turn, but that didn't stop Schumer from going through with her wedding plan.

The actress recalled: "Then the next day, she is like, 'Hey, we are not really friends'. She got ordained to marry her good friend, so I think she was like, 'They will be annoyed if I just start marrying random basic b***hes'. "So, then we were like, 'Should we still get married on Tuesday?' and decided, 'Yeah, who cares, let's do it, so there's no drama. No planning. When you see your friend go through planning a wedding, it just seems like it s**ks, so I just texted people."

