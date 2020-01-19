Adhuna Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Boney Kapoor visit Shabana Azmi at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

Bollywood celebrities like Sharmila Tagore, Honey Irani, Adhuna Akhtar, Tabu, Ritesh Sidhwani were clicked at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri to visit veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

As per information, her car, in which her husband poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar was also traveling, rammed into a truck on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune lane around 4.15 pm. She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College & Hospital at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, for treatment and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri for further treatment.

Adhuna Akhtar also visited Shabana Azmi in hospital. Adhuna, who is a celebrity hairstylist by profession, was married to Farhan Akhtar. In 2016, the couple announced their separation.



Adhuna Akhtar. Image credit: Yogen Shah

Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend, also paid Shabana Azmi a visit. She was seen getting out of the car with Farhan.



Shibani Dandekar

Honey Irani was also clicked visiting Shabana. Irani was the first wife of Javed Akhtar, with whom she had two kids, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. The couple separated in 1978 and got divorced in 1985. Javed Akhtar later married Shabana Azmi.



Honey Irani. Image credit: Sameer Markande

Ace producer Ritesh Sidhwani, producer-director Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Sunita Gowariker were also spotted at the hospital. Ritesh shares a deep relationship with the Akhtar family. He is also the co-founder of Excel Entertainment with Farhan.



Ritesh Sidhwani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker. Image credit: Sameer Markande

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was also spotted at Dhirubhai hospital.



Sharmila Tagore. Image credit: Sameer Markande

According to reports, Shabana Azmi has suffered injuries to her head, neck and cervical spine, face and right eye. She is currently said to be stable and is under medical observation.



Boney Kapoor. Image credit: Yogen Shah

Javed Akhtar, who was also in the car at the time of the accident, escaped unhurt. The car's driver was also injured in the accident.



Tabu. Image credit: Yogen Shah

The impact of the accident was so hard that it damaged the rear of the Tata Safari car. The driver was lucky as the airbag on the steering wheel opened up due to the hard impact.

