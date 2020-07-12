Adhyayan Suman is all praises for Kangana Ranaut
Adhyayan Suman has praised Kangana Ranaut since the actor is aware of what she has gone through in her career in the early days!
Despite their ugly break-up, Adhyayan Suman respects ex-flame Kangana Ranaut as he is aware of what she had to go through in the early days of her career. He had shared screen space with her in Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). Her resilience coupled with hard work kept her going all these years. Ranaut took on the big guns in the industry and still managed to make a name for herself. That's quite an achievement for an outsider like Ranaut, points out Suman.
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Jashn actor stated, "People say that I keep talking ill about my ex. But I have always made it clear that I respect Kangana a lot. She has been through a lot and worked hard to earn the respect and fame that she enjoys today. She is the perfect example who fought the bigger people in the industry and made a huge name for herself. So hats off to her."
Suman has acted in films like Jashn, Haal-E-Dil, Himmatwala, and Ishq Click. Ranaut made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Anurag Basu's Gangster and went on to do films like Woh Lamhe, Life In A Metro, Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Rascals, Tezz, Krrish 3, Kites, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Rangoon, Simran, Manikarnika, and Panga. She's now gearing up for Dhaakad, an action-packed drama.
