Adhyayan Suman: Relationships are toxic; lovers, insecure

Updated: Mar 04, 2019, 08:24 IST | The Hitlist Team

Adhyayan Suman on the concept that led him to create his single - a recreated version of Arjun Kanungo's Aaya Na Tu, set to release this month

For a star-son who could have well been competing with him, Adhyayan Suman is refreshingly generous when heaping praise on Arjun Kanungo. "His voice is unique, [one that] everyone connects with today. He can sing in any genre," says Shekhar Suman's son, who is set to unveil his recreated version of Kanungo's Aaya Na Tu later this month.

"[Our version] talks about a couple which is in a toxic relationship. They can neither live with each other, nor without. This is what relationships have become today - toxic and filled with insecurities," says the Kanungo fan-boy, who hopes the latter isn't disappointed with his interpretation.

In an industry accused of handing success to children of the famous on a platter, Adhyayan has been unfazed when talking about his share of failure. "Nepotism is a debate which is overrated. Today, talent gets its due. While the [film] industry was part of conversation at home, my first film was offered to me on merit. I was spotted by [Ajay] Devgn at a salon, and, after a few rigorous rounds of audition, was finalised for Haale Dil. I don't recall my parents [seeking] favours to get me a foot in the door."

During the two-year lull since his last single, Adhyayan says he focused on creating a line-up of songs he felt certain about. "Now, I am working on two short films. One sees me as actor, the other, as director. There's also a web series, and an original composition. That track will make listeners question relationships."

