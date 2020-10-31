Adil Hussain teams up with British actor Antonio Aakeel

Indian actor Adil Hussain and British actor Antonio Aakeel will share the screen in their upcoming British-Indian film Footprints on Water. According to reports, Footprints on Water will narrate the story of an illegal immigrant father in the United Kingdom, who is frantically searching for his missing daughter while trying to avoid the police. Through this search, the film will portray the lives of immigrants of various nationalities who arrive in the UK hoping to turn their lives around.

The film written by Neetha Syam will be helmed by Nathalia Syam. "This story is written by two sisters and it feels like they have painted their first-hand experience in words," Hussain said in an interview. "I feel the truthfulness in their endeavour. The dreams, the hope, demolition of the dreams, the realisation as to what are the most important aspects in life, are engagingly interwoven in the narrative," he added.

While Hussain plays the role of the father, Aakeel will play an Afghani refugee. "As immigrants of Indian origin brought up in Britain, we have had a ringside view into the lives of various people, their cultures and ethnicities. Neetha's script will be visually approached by elements of realism. We [are trying to] raise the question of what happens, when the invisibles go missing," said Nathalia.

The shoot will take place in and around Birmingham by December.

