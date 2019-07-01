Aditi Mittal blasts on Tanmay Bhat's about 'clinically depressed' comment

television

Should he speak about his condition now, Aditi Mittal added he ought to acknowledge factors "that led to the depression of so many young women who tried to do comedy at that time"

In a series of tweets, comedian Aditi Mittal blasted Tanmay Bhat for speaking about being "clinically depressed".

Chronicling the harassment she faced while working in Bhat's now-infamous AIB, she wrote: "I remember when I had to hear on the set of a show that I was working on that I gave "t*t access too soon" coz it was told by Tanmay Bhat to the 22 year old writers on that set. I spent a year saying no to work after that coz I was terrified I would have to hear that again (sic)."

Damn. I remember when I had to hear on the set of a show that I was working on that I gave "tit access too soon" coz it was told by Tanmay Bhat to the 22 year old writers on that set.I spent a year saying no to work after that coz I was terrified I would have to hear that again. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

In the subsequent posts, she further pointed out that co-comedian Utsav Chakraborty had stated to a male associate: "Be careful of Aditi, she's been around." Bhat, who was demoted from the post of CEO of the now-defunct AIB, had stated: "I feel almost paralysed and unable to participate socially."

I remember being slut shamed by Utsav Chakraborty, to a guy that said he liked me. He told the guy "Be careful of Aditi, she's been around." It's kind of why I felt so incredibly strongly for Mahima when she spoke up. Because I just couldn't bear to have MORE of this happen. — Jai Aryakuchnahikarta (@awryaditi) June 30, 2019

Should he speak about his condition now, Mittal added he ought to acknowledge factors "that led to the depression of so many young women who tried to do comedy at that time."

For the unversed, in one video, Tanmay says, "After everything that happened in October, I'm mentally checked out. I feel almost paralysed and unable to participate socially, online or even offline." He speaks about how for most of his adult life he worked at a company that he was trying to build. Letting go of it and the people he worked with took a toll on him.

The comedian shared that he has been diagnosed as being clinically depressed and doctors have advised him to do something about it. He further said, "A lot of you have been asking fair questions - why don't you move on, why don't you rebuild, but for some reason, I have just watched something that I have worked for the last part of my adult life come crashing down. I have just been staring at the rubble going 'what now?'"

