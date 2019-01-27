Aditi Rao Hydari set to be showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

bollywood-fashion

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will walk the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp for designer Sailesh Singhania

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will walk the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp for designer Sailesh Singhania. Aditi has been confirmed to be the showstopper at Singhania's showcase, a statement said.

She will flaunt an ensemble from his Shaahanaa collection which has been described as one that represents the splendour of Indian royalty. The collection features a combination of zari fabric and silk tissue. For the designer, the idea is to celebrate sustainability, and promote Make In India.

LFW will take place here from January 30 to February 3.

Last week the Padmaavat actress walked the ramp in Mumbai to raise funds for charity initiatives. She walked at the event for free to raise funds. The event happened in collaboration with an NGO called Saharchari Foundation. The funds raised will be used for supporting charities and non-profit organisations focused on empowering women

Having made her debut in 2009 with the film Yeh Saali Zindagi, Aditi has appeared in movies like Bhoomi, Rockstar, Murder 3, Delhi-6 and was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bansali's Padmaavat.

