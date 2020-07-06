Aditi Rao Hydari on the lockdown: There are days when I feel anxious and weepy

Aditi Rao Hydari, just like a lot of other celebrities, has a take on the lockdown that happened due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She has revealed in an interview how these three months were like, the days when she felt anxious and weepy, and what she had learned.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hydari stated, "There are days when I feel anxious and weepy, due to what is happening in the world. But I remind myself that I am lucky and have a lot to look forward to and nothing to complain about. There is uncertainty but it has also been nice to spend time at home, get back to dancing, singing and yoga."

She also went on to say that after the lockdown is over and we get back to our lives, she would want people to be kinder and driven by more empathy. "It should be an everyday thing in everyone's lives. As humans, we became very mean, living in a chaotic world, and what needs to change is people being more kind and having more empathy," said the actor.

She added, "I hope we can go back to the freedom we had before Covid-19. In these times, I have realised how important it is to be free and to make your own choices." Her Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum recently streamed on the OTT platform. Ever since the cinema halls have shut, there has been a debate on social media about OTT vs theatres.

Speaking about this debate, Hydari stated, "Theatres will always remain magical and the experience of a first-day-first-show is so wonderful and unmatched. And what the OTT has done in this lockdown is incredible as we are lucky to be able to release our films on OTT otherwise, it would chaos and mayhem to get a good date to release in theatres, later. It's a blessing. I feel OTT and theatres will co-exist, as there will always be films that need the big screen effect."

Hydari has dabbled with multiple languages in Cinema and has been acting for the last 11 years!

