Aditi Rao Hydari was swimming in a pool of tears during the lockdown!

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed globally due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to either share their daily chores or talk about their experiences, both charming and challenging. Aditi Rao Hydari's experience seems to have fallen on the latter side.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she spoke what was she going through during this time when she spent all her time at home. This is what she had to say, "I was anxious and swimming in tears. I missed being on the sets and was feeling frustrated that I couldn't help people the way I wanted to. So I called my near and dear ones who were equally stressed, and helping them out helped me feel better."

That's not all, she even spoke about the notion of true love and how it feels like. "True love is innocent, pure, and complete. But when eight million others get involved, it complicates the way two people think. Eventually, there's no right or wrong, what matters is intent," the actress stated.

She even spoke about some of the characters she has essayed in her films and how they have helped her in establishing her feelings for true love and what they have taught her. She said, "With Leela from Kaatru Veliyidai, Mehrunisa from Padmaavat or Sujata from Sufiyum Sujathayum, I have learned to be fearless in love. To be able to look into someone's eyes and tell them that you love them is the most frightening thing in the world, because you are at your most vulnerable at that time. But once it is done, you become the strongest person."

The actress is now gearing up for her Malayalam debut with Sufiyum Sujathayum and is really excited about it. The actress has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than a decade now. Making her Bollywood debut with Delhi-6 in 2009, she went on to do films like Boss, Murder 3, Rockstar, Padmaavat, and Yeh Saali Zindagi.

She has also dabbled with Tamil Cinema and was directed by the master himself, Mani Ratnam in the romantic-drama, Kaatru Veliyidai. Speaking about the filmmaker, Hydari said he was the reason why she became an actor. She said, "I became an actor because of him, so I am ready if he has anything for me. Bombay inspired me to become an actress. I wanted to climb into the screen and be Manisha Koirala. So, when I got to be a Mani Ratnam heroine, it was a dream come true."

