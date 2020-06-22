Sufiyum Sujatayum: Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari's love story looks intense

Amazon Prime members who are fans of the romance genre are in for a royal treat this July, as Vijay Babu's production banner Friday Film House brings to its viewers Sufiyum Sujatayum.

The musical love story stars the Malayalam and South Indian Film Industry's superstar Jayasurya alongside the multi-talented Aditi Rao Hydari. The film sees the actress make a return to the Malayalam Film industry after a span of 14 years.

The much-awaited love story is set for its world premiere this July 3, across 200 + countries and territories.

Expect a visual treat that'll keep audiences hooked - the film is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. The soulful music in the film is composed by the talented M Jayachandran with lyrics penned by Hari Narayan and songs sung by Sudeep Palanad. The film is brought together by executive producer Vinay Babu. Have a look at the new poster shared by Hydari on her Instagram account:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news