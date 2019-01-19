Aditi Rao Hydari to walk the ramp for charity

bollywood

Aditi Rao Hydari will be walking the ramp at a fashion show here to raise funds for charity initiatives

Aditi Rao Hydari

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be walking the ramp at a fashion show here to raise funds for charity intiatives. She will be walking at the event for free to raise funds. The event is happening in collaboration with an NGO called Saharchari Foundation. The funds will be raised and the proceeds will be used for supporting charities and non-profit organisations focused on empowering women, read a statement.

"It's a great honour to associate with Sahachari Foundation and walk for their noble fundraiser initiative that work towards women welfare and empowerment," Aditi said.

"Their selfless work is truly commendable and I'm glad that the proceeds will go to charities for a worthwhile cause."

The women at Sahachari foundation are organising the fundraiser to celebrate 10 years with a special showcasing by House of Kotwara. It will be held on Monday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever