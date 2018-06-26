Aditi Seiya on playing Sanjay Dutt's sister in Sanju: Priya said I look exactly like her

South star Aditi Seiya on playing Sanjay Dutt's politician sister Priya Dutt in Sanju

Aditi Seiya and Paresh Rawal in a still from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju

Who wouldn't want to make their Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Hirani? Even if it were a blink-and-miss role, I would have taken it up," says South star Aditi Seiya, who plays Priya Dutt in Sanju, Sanjay Dutt's biopic.



Priya Dutt

Although she has got the look down pat, getting into the skin of the character was a task, especially since she has never met the politician. "After watching her interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, I could gauge that she is a strong personality. She is poised and dignified, and I had to adopt her mannerisms. When Raju sir sent her pictures of my look test, she said I look exactly like her."

Quipping that it was "difficult to play Ranbir Kapoor's sister since he is a heartthrob", Seiya is all praises for his acting skills. "Ranbir is a one-take guy who enhances every scene. He turned an important family scene around by suggesting minor tweaks. I have become his fan after working with him."

