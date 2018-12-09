Aditya Dhar: We haven't spoken anything negative about Pakistanis

bollywood

Aditya Dhar says that he hasn't shown Pakistanis in poor light in his film Uri and he hoped they too will appreciate the movie.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is making his directorial debut with his film "Uri: The Surgical Strike", has said that his film hasn't shown Pakistanis in poor light and he hoped they too will appreciate the movie.

Aditya was interacting with the media to promote the movie here on Saturday.

"Uri: The Surgical Strike" is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the terror attack on an Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked if his film would be released in Pakistan, he said: "It doesn't bother me. I have made this film for our country, citizens of this country and our Army. If Pakistani audience trusts us and if they will watch the film, they will realize that we haven't spoken anything negative about Pakistani citizens.

"Whatever statement we have made in this film is about terrorism. If they realize that we are only fighting against terrorism and not against any country or its citizens, then they will really appreciate the film."

The trailer of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" crossed 13 million views on social media within four days of its release.

Aditya said: "I never expected such overwhelming response to the trailer. It's amazing, wonderful and great.

"I hope people come to theatres to watch the film and appreciate it. I want the audience to realize how much sacrifice the Indian Army does for the citizens."

He added: "I have made this film only to pay tribute to the Army."

The film will see Vicky Kaushal playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strike. It also stars Yami Gautam.

It also features Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Produced by RSVP movies, "Uri: The Surgical Strike" will hit the theatres on January 11, 2019.

