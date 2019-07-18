Aditya Roy Kapur posts adorable picture with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt

bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mahesh Bhatt/picture courtesy: Aditya Roy Kapur's Instagram account

Aditya Roy Kapur who is shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film 'Sadak 2' in Ooty shared an adorable picture of himself with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt.

The 'Kalank' actor shared the picture on his Instagram account and captioned the picture as "A new beginning with the ringmaster @maheshfilm."

Hand in hand and fixing his gaze at Mahesh, Aditya can be seen sitting comfortably with the filmmaker.

Aditya, who started his Bollywood debut with 2009 release London Dreams shot to fame with Aashiqui 2 helmed by Mahesh.

A few days back, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Sadak 2 script which revealed that the stars are in Ooty for the second schedule of the upcoming film.

The film, which is a remake of the 1991 blockbuster of the same name, will feature Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur in the pivotal character. The actors will share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, lead actors of the original flick.

While the plot of the upcoming film is yet to be disclosed, the original film was a romantic thriller and revolved around the life of a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.

Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is slated to hit the big screens on March 25, 2020.

