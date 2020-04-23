Adnan Sami comes to Sonu Nigam's rescue

Adnan Sami has come out in support of Sonu Nigam after he was trolled by a section of netizens over his 2017 tweets on the azaan when he had questioned the use of loudspeakers for it. Nigam is spending lockdown in Dubai. Netizens wondered how he was surviving in Dubai "with the azaan heard everywhere (sic)."

Sonu Nigam has been sharing vlogs with the audience about her quarantine sessions. Here's one of the videos.

Calling him his 'true brother', Sami posted, "Forget about his singing, which is incredibly beautiful, he has always been by my side and loved me like my own. I know for a fact that he respects all faiths. Kindly leave him alone (sic)."

As far as Sonu Nigam is concerned, forget about his singing which is incredibly beautiful; he is a true brother who has always been by my side & loved me like my own!! I know for a fact, personally, that he respects all faiths!! Kindly leave him alone... #WithYouSonuNigam pic.twitter.com/0NQb6L3f9y — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 21, 2020

