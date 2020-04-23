Search

Adnan Sami comes to Sonu Nigam's rescue

Updated: Apr 23, 2020, 11:47 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Sonu Nigam is spending lockdown in Dubai

Adnan Sami and Sonu Nigam
Adnan Sami has come out in support of Sonu Nigam after he was trolled by a section of netizens over his 2017 tweets on the azaan when he had questioned the use of loudspeakers for it. Nigam is spending lockdown in Dubai. Netizens wondered how he was surviving in Dubai "with the azaan heard everywhere (sic)."

Calling him his 'true brother', Sami posted, "Forget about his singing, which is incredibly beautiful, he has always been by my side and loved me like my own. I know for a fact that he respects all faiths. Kindly leave him alone (sic)."

