Adnan Sami: Filmmakers are killing originality

television

Adnan Sami's exasperation stems from Bollywood's current obsession with remixes

Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami came on board as one of the judges on The Voice with a single agenda - to find originality in the new crop of aspiring singers, something he believes is missing in the industry.

"The idea is to bring a voice [to the fore] that is not mimicking another singer. There can't be another Kishoreda [Kumar] or Lataji [Mangeshkar]; the question is, what are you bringing to the table? Give it time, and everyone will become a clone if you do not harbour originality," says Sami.

His exasperation stems from Bollywood's current obsession with remixes. The singer asserts that the buck stops at filmmakers, who have found a fail-safe method to ensure a chartbuster.

"Today, our cinema is veering towards reality and as a result, some films don't have songs, which is fine. The problem is when filmmakers decide that they want to play safe and take an old hit song, repackage it and ruin it. They are killing originality, in the process. Back in the day, one had to remind filmmakers that cinema is not just art, it is also a business. But now, one has to remind them that cinema is also art."

Sami claims that The Voice has been a great platform to reconnect with AR Rahman, who is the mahaguru on the show. "Rahman and I have known each other for 20 years. We have recorded a lot of songs together. When we sit together, we have so much to talk about musically - from singing to composing to arranging music. There is a lot of love and respect between us."

Also Read: Adnan Sami: Consistency is the key to lasting career

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates