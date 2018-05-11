Adorable! Lisa Haydon takes an underwater photo with son Zack

Lisa Haydon shared a beautiful photo with her son Zack from one of their swimming classes



Lisa Haydon with son Zack. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/lisahaydon

Lisa Haydon shared an adorable post on her social media with son Zack from one of their swimming lesson. The mother-son duo is seen having a great time underwater as they pose for the cameras. Well, Lisa has time and again posted pictures of Zack on social media, which left her fans craving for more of the toddler's photos.

The supermodel took to her Instagram account to share the photo and wrote, "Every Thursday we have swimming class.. our favourite day of the week. Last week all the kids took underwater photos with their mummies. This was ours (sic)."

Lisa Haydon looked refreshing in a green bikini while Zack looked adorable in his shorts.

In an earlier interview with mid-day online, the top model had spoken about being so expressive on Instagram. She said, "I just think it's such a proud thing. I've been modelling, I've been acting, pulled it off on television and those are all things I've achieved and I'm proud of it. But this for me is… I think any mother would say this it's a kind of an achievement, which brings various joys and it brings so much meaning to my life. Why would I not share it out with my followers? I like to keep it as real on Instagram as much as possible without divulging things about my personal life or get nasty or negative. I want to share my experience of being a mom as much as possible with people and there are other moms out there who can experience things."

