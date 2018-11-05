Adorable! Taimur Ali Khan's play date with Karan Johar's 'pudding' Yash

bollywood

Karan Johar shared the toddlers' Taimur Ali Khan and Yash Johar's super cute photo on Instagram

Yash Johar and Taimur Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: instagram/karanjohar

On Sunday, the delectable Taimur Ali Khan had a play date with none other than his mom Kareena Kapoor's best friend, filmmaker Karan Johar's son, Yash Johar. Looks like, the friendhip legacy will be carried forward by these two munchkins. Karan Johar took the audience and his followers into their playdate by sharing a glimpse of Taimur and Yash in the same frame playing together.

Dressed in a tomato red coloured shirt, jeans and red shoes, Taimur Ali Khan looked cute. Yash wore a blue shirt and jeans holding the huge heart in the frame. Both the toddlers looked engrossed in their respective play duties. "All heart!!! #taimurandyash [sic]," wrote Karan.

Apart from this, he had also shared a video featuring his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. The video had Yash imitating Roohi and vice versa. He shared the video and wrote: "Peek a boo!! With my puddings #roohiandyash [sic]."

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi attended a pre-Diwali celebration at their playschool, which had moms and children turn up in festive gear. Taimur donned a bright yellow kurta while Inaaya wore an orange lehenga. The tots looked party-ready.

The kids have been having a busy week. The star kids were seen celebrating Halloween party, dressed up in their best outfits.

