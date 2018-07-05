Ads that gets you paid?

Spotify users demand refund after Drake's songs are splashed across their feeds

Drake

Since Drake's latest album Scorpion released on June 29, Spotify users have been noticing something strange. Regardless of whether they're obsessive Drake fans, have listened to Drake once, or have never even listened to the Toronto rapper in their lives, their Spotify homepage is flooded with playlists and recommendations that they should listen to his music.

Some users complained that Spotify put his photo on hundreds of playlists — including ones that didn't feature his music. Subscribers who'd paid for premium, ad-free accounts said it amounted to advertising and demanded refunds. One subscriber said he had been offered one month's free subscription as a result of his complaint.

