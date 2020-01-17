Affraa Taffri Trailer: It will not only scare you but also make you laugh

The trailer of 2020's biggest horror-comedy titled Affraa Taffri has finally dropped in.

Affraa Taffri trailer depicts the story of a village named Vishrampur. The village leader Trikamdas is lying on his death bed and wants to fulfill his last wish which is seeing his granddaughter played by Khushi Shah being married. However, what happens next is the real fun-filled with twists and a complete entertainment package of horror, slapstick, farce and dark humor.

The makers took to their social media sharing the trailer captioning, " WARNING: Gather your courage because we are coming to haunt you with humor.

Presenting the official trailer of Affraa Taffri. Be aware of this 14 February because ghosts may haunt you". Take a look at the trailer right here:

Affraa Taffri stars Mitra Gadhvi, Khushi Shah, Chetan Daiya, Shekhar Shukla, Smit Pandya, Ragi Jani to name a few. The film is produced by Mukesh Thakkar, Hitesh Shah, Chandulal Patel, and Ashish Gala.

Kwality Productions, in association with Eva productions, presents Affraa Taffri, a horror-comedy directed by Viral Rao is slated to hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

