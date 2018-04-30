Afghanistan: 23 killed in Kabul twin blasts

A police official told that a suicide bomber detonated the first bomb on his motorcycle at 8 a.m., in the Shash Darak area in Police District 9



A man cries at a hospital after he lost his Journalist son in explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan. AP/PTI Photo

At least 23 people were killed and over 25 others injured after twin explosions rocked the Afghan capital on Monday, according to a health ministry spokesman. The victims included three Afghan journalists, Xinhua news quoted a media advocacy agency as saying. A police official told Efe news that a suicide bomber detonated the first bomb on his motorcycle at 8 a.m., in the Shash Darak area in Police District 9 which houses the office complexes of the National Directorate of Security, NATO and several international non-profits.

Kabul Police chief Dawood Amin said the second detonation followed after about half an hour. It took place near a group of journalists who had gathered to cover the first explosion. "Initial information suggest the second blast was also a suicide bomber, who disguised himself as a journalist having a camera in hand to access the area," Stanekzai said.

"The bomber/attacker blew himself up among journalists and civilians who had gathered near the area of the first explosion." No one has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Last week, the Taliban rejected the Afghan government's dialogue offer proposed in late February and announced the start of its new spring military offensive.

