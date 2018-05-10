Afghanistan to host Bangladesh T20s in India

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in hill town will host the three day-night fixtures, scheduled for June 3, 5 and 7, before Afghanistan take on India in their inaugural Test match, starting in Bengaluru on June 14



Representational picture

Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for three T20 Internationals in Dehradun prior to the strife-torn nation's historic one-off Test against India. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in hill town will host the three day-night fixtures, scheduled for June 3, 5 and 7, before Afghanistan take on India in their inaugural Test match, starting in Bengaluru on June 14.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Atif Mashal said: "ACB is delighted to host Bangladesh for the T20I series in Dehradun in early June which will be a good opportunity for both sides to play competitive cricket. "Similarly, cricket fans have also previously enjoyed games between the two sides and this will be yet another opportunity for them to witness their sides play against each other."

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury added, "Afghanistan have some fine players for this format and they will have the advantage of familiarity with the conditions in Dehradun. "However, the Bangladesh team is a confident and experienced unit and we are really looking forward to the matches." Afghanistan and Bangladesh have only met once previously in the shortest format, with the latter winning by nine wickets at the 2014 ICC World Twenty20.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever