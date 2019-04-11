Afghanistani national arrested for staying in India illegally

crime

The Afghanistani national tore his passport when he moved to India in 2017 and had multiple identities

Mumbai crime branch's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) has arrested an Afghanistani national for staying in Mumbai illegally for over two years.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Majid Khan Shah alias Hazrat Shah alias Miraj Tarikh Khan. He changed his identity entirely so he could avoid being recognised by people.

An officer said, "We investigated the matter and found out details about him including his original name (Majid Khan). Upon further investigation, we found out that he arrived in India in November 2017. During his interrogation, he accepted that he tore his passport in order to hide his original identity."

The officer added that it was a person identified as Shyam who allegedly helped him in producing the required documents like Aadhaar card, Pan card and a birth certificate in order to receive Indian citizenship. He later fell in love with a 47-year old woman and got married to her a few months ago. The police are also on the lookout for Shyam.

The accused was residing in a society in Virar. However, the police arrested him from Vakola and booked him under sections 417, 419, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian penal code and 14, 14(C) of the Foreign Act. He was produced before the court and was remanded police custody.

