Afghanistan's Shah misses maiden Test ton

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 08:40 IST | PTI

Resuming at an overnight score of 90 for two, Shah and Shahidi shared 130 runs for the third wicket to set the platform for a 300-plus total. Shah struck 15 boundaries during his knock while Shahidi hit six boundaries

Afghanistan's Shah misses maiden Test ton
Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah celebrates his 50 against Ireland on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Rahmat Shah fell just two short of his maiden century as Afghanistan produced a commanding batting display to take the upperhand over Ireland on the second day of the one-off Test here Saturday.

Coming on to bat at no.3, Shah scored a patient 98 off 214 balls while Asghar Afghan (67) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (61) hit their maiden half-centuries to propel the 'home team' to 314 all out in 106.3 overs in reply to Ireland's paltry first innings score of 172.

At stumps on the second day, Ireland were 21 for one in 12 overs. The Irish still trail Afghanistan by 120 runs. Resuming at an overnight score of 90 for two, Shah and Shahidi shared 130 runs for the third wicket to set the platform for a 300-plus total. Shah struck 15 boundaries during his knock while Shahidi hit six boundaries.

Skipper Afghan's 67 came off 92 balls with the help of six boundaries and four hits over the fence. Medium-pacer Stuart Thompson (3/28) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, while George Dockrell (2/63), Andy McBrine (2/77) and James Cameron-Dow (2/94) scalped two wickets apiece.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

test cricketcricket newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mohammad Azharuddin talks about the relationship between Bollywood and Cricket

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees