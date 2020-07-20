Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani have an announcement to make; Find out
Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani launched their production company Mount Zen Media, today
Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani, on July 20, launched their production company Mount Zen Media. The husband and wife team have partnered on this together to create content ranging from films, online shows and documentaries. That's indeed a big announcement from the couple!
View this post on Instagram
@nin_dusanj and I are very excited to announce the launch of our production company @mountzenmedia . We aim to tell good stories and make quality content high on entertainment. We look forward to your love and support on this amazing journey. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¬ðÂÂ« #mountzenmedia
Talking about his newly launched production company, Aftab said, "We are very excited to announce our company today as we have been wanting to get into production for a long time. Having produced before I am familiar with the business of cinema. These are exciting times to develop content that is cutting edge, contemporary and appealing. Being in the industry for over 20 years has given me a great deal of experience in front of the camera and valuable insight into filmmaking."
Nin Dusanj Shivdasani said, "Coming from a creative background from Art, Design, Advertising and Branding it's interesting to be involved in a new medium of production, where all areas of my experience will be in use. I am excited about this new endeavour as there are so many fascinating stories to be told on this creative journey. Always intrigued by the art of storytelling, I look forward to working with a multitude of talent across various projects."
Mount Zen Media was formed under the ideology of Zen, which tries to free the mind from the slavery of fixed notions and ideas and instead focuses on the intuitive process of creativity. Filmmaking has always been a highly creative and imaginative process which Mount Zen Media hope to project through all their work. It aims to produce good quality content that deserves to be told and is high on entertainment.
Here's congratulating Aftab and Nin on their new venture!
Aftab Shivdasani was a child actor with an infectious smile. He played one of the orphaned kids in Anil Kapoor-Sridevi-starrer Mr. India and also portrayed Sridevi's little brother in Chaalbaaz. Aftab even featured in an ad for toothpaste in the 90. Well, as can be seen in the picture, Aftab too was "Complan Boy"!
Alia Bhatt made her big-screen debut at age 7. She had a small role in 1999 film Sangharsh which starred Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, and Ashutosh Rana. At age 19, Alia made her Bollywood debut as a lead actress in the 2012 movie Student of the Year, along with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.
Neil Nitin Mukesh too was around 7 when he made his big-screen debut as a child actor with Vijay in 1988 and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii in 1989. He later made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in Johnny Gaddaar in 2007.
Kunal Kemmu was a popular choice as a child artist in the '90s. His work was appreciated in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja Hindustani, Bhai and Zakhm.
Padmini Kolhapure was first seen as a child actor in Dev Anand's Ishq Ishq Ishq (1975), she also part of several other movies like Dreamgirl (1978), Zindagi (1976), and Saajan Bina Suhagan (1978). Padmini also played the younger version of Zeenat Aman in Raj Kapoor's 1978 classic Satyam Shivam Sundaram.
As a child artist, Neetu Singh featured in a number of films, most prominent among them being Do Kaliyaan, in which she played a double role.
Jugal Hansraj was the innocent Rahul in Masoom around whom the movie revolved. Growing up, he starred in 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa' (1994) where he was paired with Urmila Matondkar, who incidentally played his sister in his first film Masoom. His second film was Papa Kehte Hai (1995) opposite Mayuri Kango. He went on to appear in Mohabbatein (2000), Salaam Namaste (2005) and Aaja Nachle (2007). He donned the hats of a writer and director for the 2008 animated film Roadside Romeo featuring voices of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film won the National Award for Best Animation film in 2010.
Late actress Sridevi made her acting debut at the age of four with the Tamil movie Kandan Karunai as Lord Murugan.
Urmila Matondkar was 9 when she played the role of Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Pinky in Shekhar Kapur's 1983 classic Masoom.
Imran Khan made brief appearances as the child version of Aamir Khan in two of his uncle's early films -- Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).
Sanjay Dutt made a brief appearance as the qawwali singer in his father Sunil Dutt's film Reshma Aur Shera (1971).
Aamir Khan was seen as one of three brothers in their child avatars in Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973).
Kamal Haasan's first role was in the Tamil flick Kalathur Kannamma (1959) when he was six.
Shashi Kapoor played the younger version of Raj Kapoor in Awara (1951).
Tabu played Dev Anand's teenage daughter in the film Hum Naujawan (1985).
Hrithik Roshan played Rajinikanth's adopted son Govinda in Bhagwan Dada (1986).
Bobby Deol appeared as the young Dharam in Dharam Veer (1977). The adult character was portrayed by his father Dharmendra.
Raju Shreshtha, who is the voice of Suraj Sharma's character in the Hindi version of Life of Pi, is none other than Master Raju of erstwhile Bollywood films like Parichay (1972), Kitaab (1977) and Chitchor (1976).
Daisy Irani acted as a child artist in many films in the 50s and 60s. Some of them are Bandish, Jagte Raho, Ek hi Rasta, Musafir, Naya Daur' and Dhool Ka Phool.
As a kid, Sarika played a boy in some of her movies and was also part of numerous children's films.
A popular child actor of the 60s, Sachin Pilgaonkar even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for the 1962 Marathi film Ha Majha Marg Ekla.
Sana Saeed, who made her debut as Tanya in Student Of The Year, played the adorable Anjali, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1988).
It was Aftab Shivdasani's birthday on June 25. As the actor, who started off as a child artist, turned a year older, we look back at other Bollywood stars who appeared in movies when they were kids
