Aftab Shivdasani on being a producer: Dhund isn't conventional horror film

Only a week after Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani announced the launch of their production house Mount Zen Media, the couple is gearing up to bankroll their first film, Dhund. Currently neck-deep in pre-production, the actor-producer hopes to take the horror film on floors by October.

"Dhund is not a conventional horror film; it is an intelligently crafted story that will play mind-games with the viewer. It will be shot abroad and we are currently looking at possible locations. The process may take longer than usual as there is so much uncertainty around the world," says Shivdasani. In the meantime, he is ascertaining the cast of the project that is co-produced by Prerna V Arora. "We will have the added responsibility to adhere to safety guidelines when we go on floors," he says.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news