Aftab Shivdasani on Poison 2: Tweaked script to match the new locations

Currently, in London, Aftab Shivdasani is playing the role he enjoys the most — a hands-on father to his nine-week-old daughter. His daddy duties aside, the actor is simultaneously keeping a tab on the audience's response to Poison 2 that dropped on Zee5 on October 16. While a chunk of the revenge drama was shot in Goa before the pandemic, he reveals that the remaining portions had to be tweaked so that they could be filmed in an indoor location in compliance with the state government's guidelines.

"We shot about 40 per cent of the show in June-end with minimal crew. We had originally booked certain locations in Goa for the schedule, but couldn't shoot there due to the COVID-19 restrictions. So, the script had to be tweaked to match the new locations. Finally, we filmed the portions in Lonavala and at a studio in Mumbai," says Shivdasani.

After 21 years in the industry, the actor has made his digital debut with the Vishal Pandya-directed thriller. "I have always been a fan of the big screen. But it is exciting to see what the web has to offer and how it pushes the boundaries. You can't depict certain things on the big screen because of censorship, but digital entertainment doesn't have the restriction."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news