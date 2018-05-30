After a sabbatical, Bipasha Basu returns to movies with hubby Karan Singh Grover

After two years, Bipasha Basu is all set to return to the big screens with Vikram Bhatt's Aadat. The film will have her husband Karan Singh Grover opposite her



Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Last seen in Alone (2015) with husband Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu returns to the big screen with a new film but it won't be sans her dear hubby, Karan Singh Grover. Although the beauty has been around in the social circuits, she has been missing from the big screens. Now, a Mumbai Mirror report states that the Raaz girl is back with a film, which will feature Karan opposite her.

The film will be produced by Mika Singh. Keeping the couple's fan-base in mind, a few alterations have been made to the script, which is titled Aadat, read the newspaper's report. The script has been penned by Vikram Bhatt and helmed by Bhushan Patel, who had earlier directed Bipasha Basu's Alone. In fact, film's director, Bhushan was in London last week to finalise the locations.

Bhatt confirmed the news to the tabloid, saying, "Yes I have written Aadat (sic)."

A source informed the publication, "The film will be shot completely in London in a 45-day schedule. Initially set to go on the floors in May, it will now kick off on June 7, as assembling the cast and crew took some time. While buzz was that it was being planned as a slice-of-life film, it will now have a thriller element added to it and is expected to hit theatres by the year-end."

The couple was seen together in a condom ad, and Alone marked Karan's debut in Bollywood after a successful run on the small screens. Karan Singh Grover also has a film titled 3 Dev for release with Kunal Roy Kapur and Ravi Dubey.

