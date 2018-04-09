After a successful Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff starts rolling for Student of The Year 2

The makers of the film, Student of The Year 2 have begun shooting for the film in Dehradun. Reportedly, the film addresses the issue of bullying in school



Tiger Shroff, who is currently basking in the glory of his recent venture, Baaghi 2, has already started shooting for his next film, Student of The Year 2 in Dehradun. This project is one of the most awaited films of 2018. Helmed by Punit Malhotra, Tiger feels "privileged" to have been chosen to take the Student of The Year franchise ahead.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions took to their Twitter account to announce this news, "Today, director Punit Malhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa's with Tiger Shroff and the girls." Spearheaded by Karan Johar, he shared the post and wrote that he would announce the final cast of the film on Wednesday April 11.

STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 - DAY #1 on set.

Today, director @punitdmalhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa’s with @iTIGERSHROFF & the girls.

Give us a ðÂÂÂ in the comments to wish them luck! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/V5wKfVT9Ye — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 9, 2018

Tiger Shroff took to his social media account to thank Karan Johar for this opportunity and shared a few photos of him with the welcome notes by the team from the film's set.

As the shoot of Student Of The Year 2 gets began on Monday, producer Karan Johar said the original 2012 film will always be special to him. "Walked into the old Dharma Productions office in Bandra! Got all nostalgic about the times in this solid space and this is what I saw! The three sparkling students! While the new ones are going on set tomorrow! SOTY will always be special to me," Karan tweeted on Sunday.

Karan Johar shared a photograph in which a wall is adorned by posters of the three actors -- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra -- whom he gave a crackling launchpad in Bollywood with the film.

Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport en route to Dehradun a few days back. This has fuelled speculation that it was for the shoot of the film.

