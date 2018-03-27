After Abhishek Bachchan and R Madhavan, Sonu Sood finalized for Simmba

Sonu Sood has been signed to play the baddie in Rohit Shetty's Simmba



Rohit Shetty seems to have had a tough time finding an actor to play a negative role in his upcoming film, Simmba. The Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer has a powerful parallel role of the antagonist.



It is said that the makers were keen on Abhishek Bachchan, but he was not too sure about doing a mean act.



They then decided on R Madhavan, who was gung-ho, but opted out due to an injury. Yesterday, Sonu Sood was eventually finalised to essay the part. We have seen him play the baddie in Dabangg (2010) with aplomb, he is sure to go for the kill again.

