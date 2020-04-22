After Ajay Devgn, now Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor urge coronavirus survivors to donate blood

Aamir Khan has urged those who have recovered from the virus to donate blood. He shared a BMC poster, which read, "The patients have antibodies that protect against COVID-19. They can donate blood and their plasma can be used to save patients who are severely affected (sic)."

“Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies that protect against the virus. They can donate blood and their plasma can be used to save patients with severe COVID-19. Patients may be eligible to donate plasma 4 weeks after Complete recovery, but it they have had negative swab tests then they maybe able to donate even sooner,” the poster read.

Shahid Kapoor too argued the coronavirus recovered patients to donate blood by sharing the poster.

Before this, Ajay Devgn too had appealed recovered Covid-19 patients to donate their plasma. Taking to Twitter, Ajay had written, “If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now.”

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of Forrest Gump (1994). He is paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha marks the return of the pair after a decade. Before this, they were last seen together in 3 Idiots. The film is set to release in December 2020.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son's desire.

