After Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2's poster launch, netizens want to boycott the film

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt released the first poster of his comeback directorial feature Sadak 2, starring daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, on social media on Monday evening, and was almost immediately fending against massive trolling and hatred.

A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 - The road to love

The nepotism debate has created a wave on social media. From unfollowing the stars to sending them hateful messages, netizens have done it all. Ever since Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and many celebrities who have claimed not even knowing Sushant Singh Rajput, mourned on social media, it did not go well. It's not just trollers who have stood up and spoke their heart out but also many others who decided to unfollow Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Bollywood celebrities who are a part of nepotism.

On Monday, netizens' anger and hatred reflected in the comment section of the filmmaker's latest post. Alia Bhatt released the poster with a caption that stated: "When you come to the end, you discover that there is no END."

Reacting to his tweet, netizens slammed the filmmaker, holding him responsible for demeaning Sushant's mental condition and threatening to boycott "Sadak 2". "Guy who declared 26/11 as RSS ki Sazish and his own son helped terrorists to identify the places, tried to declare Sushant as mentally unstable, having a relationship with lady younger than her daughter's daughter, lowest scum possible...Don't know why this guy is not in jail," declared a social media user.

"When you put END to someone's life intensionally, you'll soon release your END," wrote another user. "We are not interested... get lost," retorted another user. A user responded by sharing the poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming last film "Dil Bechara." Another user has started a poll asking people to choose between "Sadak 2" and "Dil Bechara". While Alia also shared the poster on Instagram, she smartly 'limited' the comments section. Only one comment is visible.

However, Alia's "Sadak 2" co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur shared the poster on Instagram and met with heavy trolling. Aditya, who is the youngest brother of bigwig producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, was faced with a barrage of hate speech aimed at Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. "Boycott Sadak 2. Boycott Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt," wrote a user.

"Sorry bro isme Alia Bhatt hai, hum nahi dekhenge (This film features Alia Bhatt and I am not going to watch it)," wrote another user.

Sadak 2 is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit "Sadak" and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, and also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. "Sadak 2" marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years.

On Monday afternoon, it was confirmed that the Bhatts have decided to bypass theatrical release for the film and take it directly to the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar for an OTT premiere.

