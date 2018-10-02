After Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra, now Deepika Padukone to don a producer's hat?

bollywood

If trade sources are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will not only act in, but also co-produce Meghna Gulzar's directorial venture.

There has been buzz that Deepika Padukone is keen on turning producer. She is said to be following in the footsteps of Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra and setting up a production house.

If trade sources are to be believed, Dippy will not only act in, but also co-produce Meghna Gulzar's directorial venture. There is also talk that the Raazi director, too, will turn producer with the woman-centric saga. Shooting begins in February.

Well, on the Hollywood front, after starring alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika will return to the franchise for its fourth instalment. Director DJ Caruso confirmed the news recently.

And on the Television front, Dippy will be appearing as the first guest along with Alia Bhatt on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 6. Karan had announced on Twitter on September 28 that the first episode will be about 'girl power'. "The first cup of 'koffee' is all about girl power! Welcome Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on episode 1, season 6 of 'Koffee With Karan' on Star World India and Hotstar," Karan tweeted.

The grapevine was earlier abuzz that the first episode of the season will have Alia along with her Brahmastra co-actor and rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor, who was earlier in a relationship with Deepika.

