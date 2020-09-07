After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, hours after Arjun Kapoor announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, ladylove Malaika Arora also confirmed that she had tested positive. Arjun Kapoor announced testing COVID-19 positive earlier on Sunday, and Malaika Arora has confirmed later the same day that she too is infected with the virus. Malaika added that she is currently under home quarantine. "Yes, she has tested positive. She is asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at home," a source confirmed to IANS. Earlier in the day, Malaika Arora's beau Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share the news that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine," Arjun wrote on Instagram.

He thanked everyone in advance for wishes and support. "I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," Arjun added.

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor was spotted at a suburban dubbing studio. Last week, Kapoor had resumed shooting for debutant Kaashvie Nair's untitled film at Film City, along with co-actor Rakul Preet Singh. Malaika Arora has been shooting for India's Best Dancer, also at Film City. There is talk that some unit members of the reality show also tested positive. Arora is in quarantine at home. In June, the BMC had sealed her Khar building after one of the residents tested positive.

With inputs from IANS