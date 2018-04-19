After Baaghi 2's success, Disha Patani waits for something interesting to come her way

Disha Patani is currently shooting for the Tamil historical drama, Sanghamitra, which will be dubbed in Hindi and Telugu



Disha Patani

A hit film spells a flood of offers but not for Disha Patani. Her last outing, Baaghi 2, with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, roared at the box office, but the youngster waits for something interesting to come her way. She is shooting for the Tamil historical drama, Sanghamitra, which will be dubbed in Hindi and Telugu. She was roped in when original choice Shruti Haasan opted out. Disha may be in no hurry but B-Town is all about making hay while the sun shines.

Meanwhile, recently, Disha opened up on how she enjoys playing dress up for traditional Indian weddings and she personally pays a lot of attention to make-up, accessories and hair colour during such occasions. "It is so much fun to dress up for Indian weddings. Not just the huge list of ceremonies to attend, but these days we also have different wedding themes -- from grand traditional heritage set up to seaside affairs...we have a host of options. That also gives us a chance to dress up differently and experiment with our overall look. When it comes to creating a look, I pay a lot of attention to my make-up, accessories and hair colour," said the "Baaghi 2" actress. The actress feels it is imperative to choose the right hair colour that matches your skin tone, features and most importantly, personality.

