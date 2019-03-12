After Baahubali, Rajamouli invests time in the making of RRR

regional-cinema

One of the most sought after filmmaker in Indian Industry, director S S Rajamouli invested years in making the Baahubali franchise, the filmmaker has entrusted his vision yet again with RRR

Having a tradition of investing time in the pre-production, Rajamouli who spared one and a half years of pre-production for Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion franchise, has now dedicated an entire year to the making of his upcoming ambitious project RRR which hits the screens in 2020.

The director shares, "RRR is a Pan India film with which larger audience can relate to. It is a large scale movie just like Baahubali. There are decisions to be taken on the storyline, character build up and audience interest. As a film-maker, I enjoy fantasy movies and believe in the warmth of storytelling which can make the audience forget about their daily life,".

Envisioning an astonishingly grand action period drama after Baahubali franchise, prolific filmmaker S S Rajamouli has now started leaving no stone unturned in delivering a period drama comprising of elaborate setups and gripping narrative, as he believes to provide the audience the value for their time and money which they earn through hardships.

Marking his first collaboration with Jr. NTR and Ramcharan, the filmmaker has reunited his Baahubali team with celebrated names such as Vijayendra Prasad (Story writer), Rama Rajamouli (Costume designer), V Srinivasa Mohan (VFX Supervisor), MM Keeravani (Music director), Sabu Cyril (Production design) and KK Senthil Kumar (Cinematography).

S S. Rajamouli took almost a year right to announce RRR, showcasing his dedication to the art of filmmaking in addition to his brilliant sense of script and design.

Shot simultaneously in more than four languages, RRR is expected to shatter the box office with a staggering amount of collection along with satellite and digital rights.

Produced by DVV Danayya's banner DVV Entertainment, RRR is slated for a 2020 release.

