After backlash, Beyonce Knowles becomes Duniya in Khaali Peeli song

After being called out for its racist undertones, the Beyonce sharma jayegi track from Maqbool Khan's film, Khaali Peeli, starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, is now Duniya sharma jayegi — this is what we get to hear on Spotify.

The makers initially toyed with the idea of changing the spelling of Beyonce to Beyonse, but finally settled for Duniya. In the song, Khatter's character compares Panday with Beyoncé, singing, Ho tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyoncé sharma jaayegi.



Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli

The makers seemed to have realised that Beyonce's name is trademarked, which could lead to legal issues as reported in hitlist, 'Beyonce lawyers le aayegi? on September 10 (above). The track is rendered by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan and composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Kumaar and Raj Shekhar are the lyricists. Directed by Maqbool Khan, romantic action drama Khaali Peeli is slated for a digital release on October 2.

