After backlash, BMC's turnaround; gives options for COVID-19 patients above 50

After strong opposition from people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has diluted its order on compulsory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients above the age of 50. In a revised circular on Friday, the BMC said patients above 50 years with comorbidities will be persuaded to go in for institutional quarantine and gave the option of public and private hospitals for it. Patients above 50 years of age and without any illness can home quarantine if they wish.

Options given

The BMC on Thursday had made institutional quarantine mandatory for all those aged above 50, citing a high mortality rate of 10.8 per cent in the age group 50 to 60. There was no exception even for those without comorbidities or symptoms. After public backlash and ground report from officials, the BMC changed the order. A revised circular from Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, stated that asymptomatic positive patients above age 50 with comorbidities would be persuaded not to opt for home quarantine in the interest of their wellbeing. They could get admitted in Corona Care Centres 2 or dedicated COVID Health Centres or dedicated COVID Hospitals both public or private as per protocol.

Earlier, the BMC had given the option of only CCC2 for institutional quarantine. The latest circular even clarified that all other asymptomatic positives without comorbidities would be given the choice of home quarantine.

Corporator speak

Prabhakar Shinde, group leader of BJP in the BMC, said, “This happened because the corporation is taking decisions without logic and without any discussion with people who are doing ground work.” The number of active cases is declining in the city, but the mortality rate remains high at 5 per cent. The mortality rate of those below 50 years is 1.7 per cent and of those above is 10.8 per cent.

