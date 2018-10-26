After Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Biden, Robert De Niro receive packages

international

In Delaware, a suspicious device addressed to former vice president Joe Biden was found on Thursday at a postal facility in Delaware

Joe Biden and Robert De Niro. Pics/AFP

A suspicious package was sent to Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, who along with prominent Democrats who received pipe bombs this week, has been critical of President Donald Trump, the New York police said Thursday.

In Delaware, a suspicious device addressed to former vice president Joe Biden was found on Thursday at a postal facility in Delaware. An employee of TriBeCa Productions, a television and film production company co-founded by the Hollywood megastar, alerted police to the package around 5:00 am local time. Police dispatched the bomb squad and the package was removed for analysis.

Unite, says POTUS

US President Donald Trump has called for unity against the "threat of political violence" after suspicious packages were sent. The president condemned the explosive devices sent to these leaders, declaring that such threats are "an attack on our democracy itself." "Any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself...We want all sides to come together in peace and harmony," said Trump.

