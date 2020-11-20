After couple elopes and marries, woman's family assaults, tonsures man's mother

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The family of a woman's daughter-in-law allegedly assaulted and shaved her head in Bihar's Darbhanga district. Police officials said they were angry as her son married their daughter without their consent and also uploaded pictures of their wedding on social media.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the woman was assaulted on November 14 and the incident came to light on Wednesday when the video of the assault went viral. The police said they have registered a case against 20 people, including five women.

In the video, a mob can be seen dragging the woman out from her house and shaving her head. Ashutosh Kumar Jha, a local police officer, denied reports that the woman was stripped and paraded in the village. He said that the woman's head was shaved.

The woman's neighbours and husband maintained that she was stripped and paraded and forced to leave the village. As a precautionary measure, additional police forces have been deployed in the area. The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Darbhanga where she told cops that she was stripped and paraded.

Sub-divisional police officer Dilip Kumar Jha recorded statements of the eyewitnesses. He said a case has been registered against the accused. Darbhanga's senior police superintendent Babu Ram said about five to six women were also involved in the incident. Two named accused were arrested on Wednesday, he added.

Senior police superintendent Ram said the woman's son eloped with his neighbour on November 12 and later got married.

