14-year-old boy kills friend with stone as he refuses to give mobile to play PUBG

A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his friend for refusing to give him his mobile phone to play PUBG game in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand.

As per a report in India Today, the incident occurred in the Jaitpura area of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on November 9 as the boy hit his 17-year-old friend with a big stone after he refused to give him his mobile phone for playing PUBG.

The body of the victim Hamid - was found by the police on November 11 from a nearby hill in Rajsamand.

"Hamid’s body was found under mysterious circumstances at Bherwali Hill on November 11," Gajendra Singh Rathore, station house officer, Bheem police station, Rajsamand said.

The body was found by a police search party formed after Hamid’s father filed a missing person complaint at the Bheem police station.

The SHO said that the police started an investigation as soon as they received the information and claimed that they were able to successfully solve the case within 48 hours.

In the FIR filed by Hamid’s father Rashid, it is mentioned that he, his wife Rukma Devi and his son had gone to the field. After that, he and his wife returned home but his son, Hamid, stayed on.

However, when he did not return home till evening, attempts were made to contact him over the phone but his phone was switched off. The family members tried to look for him in nearby areas but were not successful.

On direction from District SP Bhavan Bhushan Yadav, a team was formed under SHO Gajendra Singh Rathore to track the boy.

The mobile phone of the deceased was found missing from the location and its call details have been extracted.

On the basis of investigations, it was found out that the accused was with his deceased friend. The two of them apparently were fond of playing PUBG game which Hamid had on his phone.

During investigations, as per the police, it was revealed that when the accused asked his friend for the phone for playing the PUBG game, he refused to give it to him which led to the accused hitting him with a big stone leading to his death.

