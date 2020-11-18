Mumbai Crime: 3-year-old girl raped by 2 minor boys in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Monday. The incident took place in a village in the national park in Borivli.

The victim was playing outside her house when the accused - aged 14 and 15 years - lured her and took her to an isolated place and raped her.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Woman Invited To Engagement Party By Friends At Andheri Hotel, Gangraped

After the incident, she was crying in pain. When her parents enquired, she revealed about the incident and named the accused.

The victim’s parents approached the Kasturba Marg police station and registered a complaint.

“We have registered a case under IPC section of rape and relevant sections of the POCSO Act against the accused. They have been arrested and sent to correction home,” said an officer from the police station.

Also Read: Mumbai: Security Guard Who 'Molested' COVID Patient Tests Positive

“The girl was sent for medical treatment and her condition is stable,” the police officer added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news