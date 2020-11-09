Mumbai: Security guard who 'molested' COVID patient tests positive

The security guard, who was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to rape a 35-year-old patient at a private COVID hospital in Pathanwadi, Malad East, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Kurar police, who had arrested 21-year-old Suraj Kochewad on Thursday after the patient pressed the Emergency bell button alerting the hospital staff, got him tested as per the protocol. His report came back positive for novel Coronavirus on Saturday.

"The accused is in police custody, and will now be shifted to isolation. We have advised the police officers and hospital employees who came in contact with Kochewad to undergo COVID-19 test," said Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector, Kurar police station.

The accused has been booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news