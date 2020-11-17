Mumbai Crime: Woman invited to engagement party by friends at Andheri hotel, gangraped

A 22-year-old woman registered a complaint against three men on November 15 for allegedly raping her at a hotel on Andheri-Kurla road. As per a report on Mumbai Mirror, the central Mumbai resident was invited by her friend to a party he was throwing on the occasion of his engagement. Two other women were also invited.

The police have identified the main accused as Avinash Pangekar, 28, also a resident of central Mumbai who organised the party on November 8. The other two men have been identified as Shishir, 27, and Tejas, 25. All three accused are absconding.

According to the complainant’s statement, the accused forced her to consume alcohol at the party. The other two women left after some time. The three accused stayed back and raped her. She managed to come back home but did not reveal anything to her family. She gathered courage and narrated her ordeal to her family on Saturday, following which they took her to nearby police station. The case was transferred to Sahar police station.

The complainant was sent to Cooper hospital for medical test said Sahar police station officials.

A case was registered for rape and common intention under sections 376 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. More charges will be added as the investigation proceeds.

