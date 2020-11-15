Pune Crime: Doctor booked for allegedly molesting nurse during night shift

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Pune police booked a doctor for alleged sexual harassment of a nurse working at the same hospital. Police officials said that the incident took place at 11:30 pm on November 7 when the two were on a night shift at the maternity home located at Dange chowk in Wakad.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the complainant is a 34-year-old woman, while the accused was identified as a 40-year-old man who resides at the hospital premises. "The accused has disappeared after coming to know of the FIR. We were unable to find him at the hospital," sub-inspector Sangita Goday of Wakad police station said.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the doctor pulled her into the consulting room, shut the door, and tried to molest her. The woman rescued herself and rushed out of the room, a police officer said. "She was disturbed and very scared. Her colleagues gave her the courage to approach the police. So, she finally came forward on Tuesday," said Goday.

The Wakad police registered a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code.

