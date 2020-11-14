Mumbai Crime: 64-year-old businessman booked for rape, fraud

The Amboli police have registered a case of rape, embezzlement and fraud against a 64-year-old businessman from Andheri, who allegedly cheated his former employee into having sexual relations with him, on the pretext of giving her his property. The 40-year-old married woman approached the police when she realised that he had no intention of returning her Rs 21 lakh that she gave him when he claimed he would help her purchase a house, or the papers to it.

The man has a garments business and runs a shop in Andheri where the complainant worked for him for about eight years. She claimed that he told her he was not married and did not have children, and another ex-employee of his used to look after him, but she had since stopped doing so. The complainant claimed that the businessman told her if she would look after him just as the other woman had, and even indulged in sexual relations with him, he would give her all his property. The woman agreed.

No property, no house

In 2018, the businessman convinced the woman who was looking for a house, that he would help her buy one in an SRA scheme. A police officer said that she claimed the businessman told her to pay whatever she could to buy it, and he would give her the remaining amount. "She sold her own and her relatives' jewellery and gave him Rs 17 lakh for the house. The accused had promised to pay the rest of the amount, which was Rs 4 lakh. But he took the Rs 17 lakh and after the purchase of the house, continued to keep its documents with him," said a police official.

In the next two years, the woman also paid him the remaining R4 lakh and asked for the house documents, but he allegedly refused to give them. This led to a quarrel between them.

Investigation begins

"The accused kept demanding physical favours from her in exchange for the documents. Fed up of this she lodged a complaint with Amboli police," said a police officer.

"After verifying the complaint, we have registered a case under various sections of IPC including embezzlement, fraud and rape, and booked the accused. An investigation is underway and the accused has not been arrested yet," said another police officer from Amboli police station.

